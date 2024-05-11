Digihost Technology (DGHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter. Digihost Technology had a negative net margin of 96.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%.

Digihost Technology Stock Performance

DGHI opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Digihost Technology has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Digihost Technology Company Profile

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

