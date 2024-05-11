Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.77

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 106411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,821,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,247 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,980,000. Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,651,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

