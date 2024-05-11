Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIN. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.57.

NYSE DIN traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $43.79. 281,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,827. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $674.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $235,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

