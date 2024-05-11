Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16, reports. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$665.05 million.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$7.51 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.73. The company has a market cap of C$654.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Doman Building Materials Group

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.