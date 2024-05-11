Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16, reports. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$665.05 million.
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$7.51 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.73. The company has a market cap of C$654.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.57.
Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.37%.
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.
