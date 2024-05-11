Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Dominari had a negative net margin of 721.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

Dominari Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMH opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. Dominari has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Get Dominari alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominari

In related news, President Kyle Michael Wool acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,415.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $68,022.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,444 shares of company stock worth $90,278. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.