Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.400-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Dorman Products Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DORM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,160. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $98.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.26.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DORM shares. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

