DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of DoubleVerify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.05.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE:DV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.89. 4,861,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 55,322 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 135.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 44,106 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.