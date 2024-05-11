DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.05.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE DV traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.89. 4,861,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,974,000 after acquiring an additional 216,370 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,343,000 after purchasing an additional 301,011 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after buying an additional 3,577,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,573,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 44.9% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 851,346 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

