Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

DDHRF stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.