DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO) Insider Peter James Buys 15,323 Shares of Stock

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO – Get Free Report) insider Peter James acquired 15,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,258.40 ($8,118.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

DroneShield Limited engages in the development, commercialization, and sale of hardware and software technology for drone detection and security in Australia and the United States. It offers DroneGun Tactical, a portable rifle shape drone disruptor, causing the drone to safely land, or fly back to the starting point; DroneGun Mk4, a rugged handheld counter-unmanned aircraft system (UAS) effector; DroneGun Mk3, a pistol shaped compact drone disruptor; RfPatrol Mk2, a wearable AI-enabled multi-mission detection tool; DroneSentry-X, a cross-vehicle compatible automated 360° detect and defeat device; and DroneSentry-X Mk2 is a software-defined detection and adaptive disruption system.

