Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Announces Earnings Results

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13, reports. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 144.28%.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.13 on Friday. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,242,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,721 shares of company stock worth $6,443,955. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Dropbox by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 29,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

