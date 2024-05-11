DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Insider Michael G. Goss Sells 1,339 Shares

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.76. 1,898,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

