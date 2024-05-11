Dwight Eric Smith Purchases 500 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director Dwight Eric Smith bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,306 shares in the company, valued at $129,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dwight Eric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, February 13th, Dwight Eric Smith purchased 500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.15 per share, with a total value of $14,075.00.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.90%.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Read Our Latest Report on PEBO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.