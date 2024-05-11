DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Gap Down to $55.50

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.50, but opened at $52.99. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $46.05, with a volume of 23,808 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXPE shares. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,551,468.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 510,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,598 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

