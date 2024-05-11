Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s previous close.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 12.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.83 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 231,731 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $5,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

