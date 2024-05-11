Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 260.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DX stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.39. 992,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,250. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $13.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DX

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.