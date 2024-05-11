Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,305 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $30,328.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 74 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $1,787.84.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $410.72.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 63 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $1,519.56.

On Thursday, March 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $24.12.

On Friday, March 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $144.72.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 11 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $265.10.

On Thursday, March 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $2,403.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 42,531 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $962,476.53.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OCCI stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -240.00%.

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCCI. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in OFS Credit by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at $80,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 15.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in OFS Credit by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

