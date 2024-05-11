Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,305 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIGet Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $30,328.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 74 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $1,787.84.
  • On Wednesday, April 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $410.72.
  • On Wednesday, March 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 63 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $1,519.56.
  • On Thursday, March 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $24.12.
  • On Friday, March 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $144.72.
  • On Wednesday, March 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 11 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $265.10.
  • On Thursday, March 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $2,403.00.
  • On Monday, February 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 42,531 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $962,476.53.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OCCI stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -240.00%.

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCCI. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in OFS Credit by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at $80,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 15.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in OFS Credit by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

