ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

ECN traded up C$0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.39. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.25. The firm has a market cap of C$559.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. The business had revenue of C$34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.1720841 EPS for the current year.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 400,100 shares of company stock worth $721,019. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.36.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

