Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Shares of EW opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.78. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,062,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,542.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,550 shares of company stock valued at $20,384,302 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after acquiring an additional 600,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,813,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after buying an additional 393,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $648,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

