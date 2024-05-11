Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.050-7.850 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.61.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.14. 2,023,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.75 and a 200 day moving average of $134.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $317,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,459 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

