Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) PT Raised to $16.00

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ ELDN opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELDN Free Report ) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.05% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

