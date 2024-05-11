Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,064,000. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $11.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $760.00. 2,082,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,412. The stock has a market cap of $722.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $761.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $676.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

