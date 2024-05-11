Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Releases Earnings Results

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter.

Elutia Stock Performance

Elutia stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. Elutia has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Elutia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elutia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elutia stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Elutia at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Elutia Company Profile

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

