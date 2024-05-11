Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $135.00 at Mizuho

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EMR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

EMR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average of $100.15. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,294 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after buying an additional 1,184,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

