Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $138.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $123.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.56.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

EMR stock opened at $115.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day moving average is $100.15. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.