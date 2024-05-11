Empower (MPWR) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Empower (MPWR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. Empower has a market capitalization of $1,341.03 and approximately $0.14 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empower token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empower has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Empower alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00006708 USD and is down -8.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $23.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.