Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.60) Per Share

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.46). The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.90) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.14%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

ENTA opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 543,111 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 448,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 134,292 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

