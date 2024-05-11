Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.02) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.98) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.02) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.46) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ENTA opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 180.76%. Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 448,201 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 543,111 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 92,410 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Featured Articles

