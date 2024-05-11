Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Short Interest Down 64.7% in April

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the April 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire
Encore Wire Stock Performance
Shares of WIRE stock opened at $280.90 on Friday. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $150.51 and a fifty-two week high of $295.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.36.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Encore Wire Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.42%.
About Encore Wire
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
