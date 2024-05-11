Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Short Interest Down 64.7% in April

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the April 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Encore Wire Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 14.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 23.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 2,775.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 64,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $280.90 on Friday. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $150.51 and a fifty-two week high of $295.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.36.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

