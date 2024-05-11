Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.620-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Energizer Trading Up 1.0 %

ENR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,207. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. Energizer’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on ENR. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.57.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

