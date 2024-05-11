Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Stock Price Down 7.3% Following Weak Earnings

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFNGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.3% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $9.06. 206,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 372,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENFN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,487,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 512,479 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Enfusion by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 460,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,618,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 237,841 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

