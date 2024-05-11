Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EHAB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

EHAB stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enhabit will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,543.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the first quarter worth $124,000.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

