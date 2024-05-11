Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.000-7.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enpro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.06. The stock had a trading volume of 119,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,821. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.52. Enpro has a 12-month low of $93.23 and a 12-month high of $170.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enpro will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Enpro’s payout ratio is -857.08%.

In other news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

