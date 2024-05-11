Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,143.17 ($14.36).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,089 ($13.68) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered Entain to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.07) to GBX 1,070 ($13.44) in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 12th.

In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 924,505 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.85), for a total transaction of £7,248,119.20 ($9,105,677.39). In related news, insider Stella David bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £478,400 ($601,005.03). Also, insider Ricky Sandler sold 924,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.85), for a total transaction of £7,248,119.20 ($9,105,677.39). 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LON:ENT opened at GBX 778.80 ($9.78) on Friday. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 718.20 ($9.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,493.50 ($18.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33. The stock has a market cap of £4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 796.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 880.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Entain’s payout ratio is -1,276.60%.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

