Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.45.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Entergy stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. Entergy has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $112.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 53.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 39,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Entergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 218,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 166.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

