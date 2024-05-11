Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading 0.9% Higher

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.65. 783,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,929,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 137,044 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,542,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

