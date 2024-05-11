Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENV. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.14.

Envestnet Stock Performance

ENV traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.34. 497,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,496. Envestnet has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $68.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Envestnet

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

