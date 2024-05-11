EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09, reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.87. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $180.28 and a 12 month high of $317.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.31.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

