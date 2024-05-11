EQTEC (LON:EQT) Shares Down 15.4%

Shares of EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) were down 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). Approximately 2,984,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,493,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).

EQTEC Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.36 million, a PE ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44.

About EQTEC

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

