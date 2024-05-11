Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Director Karen L. Fichuk Purchases 415 Shares

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Equifax Trading Up 1.0 %

Equifax stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.59. 747,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,788. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,033,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,228,000 after buying an additional 137,961 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $17,854,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Equifax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 133,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Equifax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 323,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

