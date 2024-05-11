Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$8.75 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.11.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
