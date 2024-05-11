Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$8.75 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.11.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.88.

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.