Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

EQH has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Equitable Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. Equitable has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Equitable’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.24%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,380 shares of company stock worth $11,518,571. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1,421.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

