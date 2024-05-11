Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koppers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE KOP opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $922.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.29. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Koppers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Koppers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Koppers by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $37,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $37,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $186,991.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,908.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,094 over the last 90 days. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

See Also

