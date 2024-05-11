Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 384,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $72,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.