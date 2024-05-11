Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETRN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $364.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 23.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 38.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 4,129,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,696,000 after purchasing an additional 197,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.