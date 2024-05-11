Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), reports.

Erasca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERAS traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.85. 867,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,184. Erasca has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ERAS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Erasca from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 404,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 147,411 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Erasca by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Erasca by 14.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Erasca by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

