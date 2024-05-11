Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.29.

Ero Copper Stock Down 1.4 %

TSE:ERO opened at C$29.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.0391588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total transaction of C$35,865.52. Insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

