ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
ESE stock traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.00. 239,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,181. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.10. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $89.77 and a 52-week high of $118.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
