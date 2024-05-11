EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Insider Adrian Paul Purchases 14,473,719 Shares

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Paul acquired 14,473,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,473.72 ($9,585.24).
Adrian Paul also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 29th, Adrian Paul bought 5,000,000 shares of EV Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($26,490.07).
EV Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 0.54.
EV Resources Company Profile
EV Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, tin, lead, tungsten, tantalum, zinc, lithium, molybdenum, antimony, and other deposits. It holds interests in various projects located in Peru, Mexico, Austria, the United States, Serbia, and Australia.
