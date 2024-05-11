EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVCM

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $36,460.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,305,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,544,961.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 22,345 shares of company stock worth $209,568 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EverCommerce by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 143.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 84,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. EverCommerce’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.